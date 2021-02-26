Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by 61.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,998. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.10.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

