Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.30. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 1,175 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

