BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jimmy Duvall Sells 120,409 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

