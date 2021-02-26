BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.