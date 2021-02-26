BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Financial Analysis

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Pacific Biosciences of California -57.25% -101.30% -32.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 503.98 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $90.89 million 60.93 -$84.13 million ($0.55) -55.87

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases. In addition, it provides binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprises reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences has collaboration with Asuragen to develop assays for carrier screening and other applications based on SMRT sequencing technology and AmplideX PCR chemistry; Invitae Corporation focuses on the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

