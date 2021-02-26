BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading 0.6% Higher

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 1,290,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,095,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

About BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

