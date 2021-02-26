Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Up 18%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s share price was up 18% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,280,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,786,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

