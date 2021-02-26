bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $136.81 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.30 million and $136.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00485566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00463030 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

