Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Capitalization of $42,621.85 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $42,621.85 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00257792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

