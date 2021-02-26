Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,474.77

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,474.77 and $185.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.73 or 0.99364181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00124428 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.