BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,721 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BK Technologies worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BKTI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 36,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI).

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.