BlackRock Inc. Acquires 221,787 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $429,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

