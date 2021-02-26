BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,812,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,849,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.56% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PRG stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

