BlackRock Inc. Has $408.58 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.42% of MaxLinear worth $408,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

