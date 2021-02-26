BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,580,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $445,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.