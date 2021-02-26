BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $694.79 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $728.56 and its 200-day moving average is $657.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.