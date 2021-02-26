BlackRock Inc. Purchases 268,669 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arcosa worth $404,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,551,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.