BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.10

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $13.38. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 153,537 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

