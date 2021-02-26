BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

