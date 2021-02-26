BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 500,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

