Blair William & Co. IL Buys 220 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 135,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $191.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

