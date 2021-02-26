Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Virgin Galactic worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

SPCE opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

