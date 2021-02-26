Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.85.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

