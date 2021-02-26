Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

