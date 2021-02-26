Blair William & Co. IL Sells 87,866 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,866 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 305.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

