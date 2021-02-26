Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00705600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00029667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00039983 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

