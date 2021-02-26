Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

