BMO Capital Markets Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to $1.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.21.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.