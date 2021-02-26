BMO Capital Markets Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 7,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,781. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

