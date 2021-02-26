BMO Capital Markets Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

