BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 152,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,371. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $91.13.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

