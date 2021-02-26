Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,710.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,061.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,273.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,958.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

