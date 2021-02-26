Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boral from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Boral Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

