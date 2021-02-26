Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.58.

TSE BLX traded up C$2.55 on Friday, hitting C$44.24. 686,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,616. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,427.10. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

