Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$12.40. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 200,197 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.04. The stock has a market cap of C$250.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 467.07%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

