BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

