Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 6,466,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,979,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

