Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 1,824,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,180,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.