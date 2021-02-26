BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.41. 1,274,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

