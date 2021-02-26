Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $224.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 156590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.87. The firm has a market cap of £70.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

