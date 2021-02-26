Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. Bravada Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 81,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Bravada Gold Company Profile (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 10 exploration and development properties with 801 claims covering an area of approximately 6,150 hectares.

