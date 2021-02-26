BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 13962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

