BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 147,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539,901 shares of company stock worth $214,439,293 in the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

