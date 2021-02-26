Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.80. 1,322,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 568,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $3,456,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

