Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $463.66. 12,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,427. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

