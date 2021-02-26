Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

AVGO opened at $457.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.