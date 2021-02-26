Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

BNL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 221,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

