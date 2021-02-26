Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,175. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.