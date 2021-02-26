Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post sales of $245.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.60 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 687,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,921,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,868,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

