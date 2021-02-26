Brokerages Anticipate Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares in the company, valued at $40,432,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $106,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,868,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,892,406.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,406 shares of company stock worth $699,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $2.10 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

